Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Twenty-eight British Columbians have died due to complications from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, B.C. health officials confirmed Thursday (Dec. 10).

In a somber update, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave their condolences to the families who most recently lost a loved one in the ongoing pandemic.

The deaths come as B.C. recorded 723 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

There are currently 9,524 active cases. Health officials said 346 people are in hospital with the virus, 83 of whom who are in critical or intensive care.

More to come.

