FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Red Cross to pay $1,300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing

Funding will go to eligible families currently in short-term housing after wildfires

The provincial government and the Canadian Red Cross will be providing $1,300 each month to households affected by wildfires this summer.

On Sunday (Nov. 7), the province said the money, which will begin to flow in December, is meant to provide interim support to eligible households as they transition to long-term housing. These households have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July.

Residents will be contacted by the Red Cross to discuss next steps for interim and long-term housing options. Homeowners will also receive support with repair and reconstruction if they have not yet been able to return to their homes. Other supports being offered could include mental health services and explaining financial and insurance options.

For more information on Red Cross services, individuals can call call 1-800-863-6582 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-fires.

In July, the province announced a program where donations to the Red Cross Fires Appeal fund would be matched by the province and the federal government, turning each $1 raised – up to a max of $20 million – into $3.

