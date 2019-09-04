Rent increases in B.C. are controlled based on the inflation rate for the previous year. (Black Press files)

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

Annual rent increases in B.C. will be capped at 2.6 per cent for 2020, up from 2.5 per cent this year based on the B.C. government’s formula.

The province changed the formula last year, removing an additional two per cent above the annual inflation rate that was in place since 2004. The rent cap is based on the average 12-month increase in B.C.’s Consumer Price Index, as measured up to July and set in September.

Landlords now have to apply to an arbitrator for rent increases greater than the cap, based on the cost of significant repairs or renovations that were not anticipated, or financial loss from an “extraordinary increase in operating expenses of the residential property,” according to B.C.’s residential policy guideline.

RELATED: New home cost dips in B.C. urban centres

For people renting in manufactured home parks, the maximum increase is the same, plus a proportional amount for increases in local government charges and utility fees.

Landlords must provide three months notice for rent increases. Assistance in dealing with disputes over rent, landlord access, inspections and other issues is available through the B.C. Residential Tenancy Branch.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Accident victim left with minor injuries

Just Posted

UPDATE: Accident victim left with minor injuries

The morning accident on Highway 35, south of Burns Lake on Sept.… Continue reading

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

Equipping agricultural producers with the needed tools

A strategy helping farmers in the Bulkley-Nechako and Fraser-Fort George (BNFFG) regions… Continue reading

Anglican Church may reopen

The Village of Burns Lake and the Lakes District Museum Society have… Continue reading

Colours after the fire

Fireweed gleams in the burn along the southwest shore of Francois Lake,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley has car stolen, crashed into house

Craven said that he does not believe he was targeted due to his candidacy

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

Nutritional workshop at library

Nutritionist Jess Hart organized the Garden-Fresh Nutrition Workshop on Aug. 24 at… Continue reading

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Most Read