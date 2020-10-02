Pandemic precaution sign at Hastings elementary school in Vancouver, September 2, 2020. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

B.C. health officials reported 161 more COVID-19 cases for Oct. 2, with active cases in the province rising to 1,302.

That’s a high point for the number of cases confirmed for a single 24-hour period, as coronavirus testing ramps up. The Oct. 1 total was 105 cases, with more than 10,000 tests completed in one day for the first time.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the outbreaks at Yaletown House in Vancouver and Peach Arch Hospital have been declared over. In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

more to come…

