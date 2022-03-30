B.C. reveals 5-year action plan to implement UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples

B.C. has unveiled a five-year action plan on implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), including tangible actions developed in partnership with First Nations and Indigenous organizations.

Engagement for the plan began in January 2020. The government held over 80 meetings with 75 Indigenous partners and received 30 written submissions to form the framework for the plan. Billed as a “province-wide, whole of government approach”, the action plan addresses a number of issues to improve the lives of Indigenous People and First Nations in B.C.

The plan has four themes: self-determination and the inherent right to self-government, title and rights of Indigenous people, ending Indigenous-specific racism and discrimination, and social, cultural and economic well-being.

From 2022 to 2027, B.C. has committed to: complete agreements that recognize Indigenous self-government and self-determination, better support financially the operation of Indigenous governments, establish a secretariat to guide and assist government to meet its obligation under UNDRIP and issue guidelines for civil litigation involving the rights of Indigenous Peoples against the province.

To address racism, the province has committed to conduct an external review of Indigenous-specific racism and discrimination in public schools and create a strategy, including resources and support, to address the findings. As well, the province reiterated its previous plan to implement mandatory course credits in Indigenous studies as a requirement for graduation from the K-12 school system.

The government will also prioritize the implementation of the First Nations Justice Strategy to reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous People in the justice system.

There are 89 actions detailed in the plan and the government said they intend to initiate each action within five years.

Progress on actions and outcomes outlined in the plan will be tracked in a publicly available annual report. The report will be prepared in consultation with Indigenous people and submitted to the B.C. Legislature by June 30 each year.

The province said that the action plan will be “comprehensively updated” within five years.

