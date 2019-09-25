B.C. Attorney General David Eby and Federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair speak to media following a meeting to discuss money laundering during a press conference at Legislature on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

B.C.’s public inquiry into money laundering has approved the applications of 16 of 20 government organizations, gaming groups and individuals to participate.

The B.C. Ministry of Finance, federal government, Canadian Gaming Association and the B.C. Lottery Corp. are among those that have been granted standing.

A report by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German released in June 2018 said B.C.’s gaming industry and the system intended to combat money laundering were not prepared for an onslaught of illegal cash flowing through the casinos and failed collectively.

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews, including two by German, that concluded crime groups were funnelling billions of dollars into real estate, luxury cars, horse racing and other parts of the economy.

ALSO READ: B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

The commission has yet to set hearing dates. A final commission report is due by May 2021.

Also granted standing are the Law Society of B.C., the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and Robert Kroeker, a gaming expert who held top positions at the lottery corporation, the Great Canadian Gaming Corp. and the province’s civil forfeiture office.

Commissioner Austin Cullen will hold public hearings to consider the applications from individuals Ross Alderson, Brad Desmarais, James Lightbody and Fred Pinnock.

The commission says in a statement that Lightbody is a former president of the lottery corporation, while Alderson, Pinnock and Desmarais are all former investigators who state their experience is in monitoring, policing and administering the gaming industry.

READ MORE: Large cash purchases, ‘lifestyle audits’ to fight money laundering gain support in B.C.

In its 31-page ruling, the commission says Lightbody believes he can help the commission because of his knowledge of the lottery corporation’s operations and its efforts to fight money-laundering.

It says Pinnock has submitted that his role as a former RCMP unit commander of an integrated illegal gaming enforcement team in the province ”led him to conclude that the public was being misled as to the nature and degree of money laundering and other criminal activity taking place in the casinos.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo
Next story
Ottawa ‘seized’ with concerns about new Syrian consul in Montreal: Trudeau

Just Posted

Canada is pretty and welcoming, says Hélène from Belgium

When Belgian exchange student Hélène Georges stepped out of the airport in… Continue reading

RDBN blasts agriculture land use rules

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board members slammed the Agricultural Land Commission… Continue reading

Burns Lake wins medals at BC Games

The dozen Burns Lake competitors who went south to Kelowna for the… Continue reading

An overworked ranger who helped build community

Walter Wilson, qualified mining engineer and prospector, came to Burns Lake as… Continue reading

Beetle survey, treatment in region to cost $100,000

A noted increase in the volume of timber killed by spruce beetles… Continue reading

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Czech Republic and England advance at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Burns Lake has flower power

Editor: I want to compliment all of the hard-working individuals in the… Continue reading

Most Read