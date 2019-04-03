Louis De Jaeger has announced he is resigning from his role as the Vice-President of the Chilliwack-Hope Riding Association. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Progress file)

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

The vice-president of a federal Liberal riding association has quit in support of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott after the two were ousted from caucus as fallout continues in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Louis De Jaeger of the Chilliwack-Hope riding announced his decision on social media on Wednesday morning, saying it was “with great disappointment” that he learned the two former cabinet ministers were ejected by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the scandal.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

He said after speaking to people in the community over the last several weeks, he has found his values, and theirs, “do not align” with the current direction of the prime minister and those within his office.

“One of the most valuable assets we have in life is to be trustworthy,” De Jaeger said. “It is this erosion of trust that the Prime Minister mentions when speaking of blame for the current SNC fiasco… the breakdown of the relationships between himself, the PMO, the former Attorney General and the former Treasury Board President.”

The Liberals have taken beating after beating following allegations that Wilson-Raybould was improperly pressured by the Prime Minister’s Office to intervene in the criminal prosecution of Montreal-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin – the latest development being a key phone conversation Wilson-Raybould secretly recorded between her and former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick.

De Jaeger said he also cancelled his financial contributions to the party, and will be withdrawing his bid to run as the Liberal candidate in the upcoming federal election.

He first ran for the Liberals in 2015.

– with a file from The Canadian Press

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges SNC dispute, but some young would-be MPs turn backs on PM

Just Posted

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last… Continue reading

Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

Work on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosts winter carnival

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosted a fun winter carnival day on March 22… Continue reading

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Most Read