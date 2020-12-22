B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

B.C. has recorded another 444 COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases to 9,481 with 357 in hospital.

Another 12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Dec. 22, as two additional outbreaks were identified in the health care system, indicating at least one case identified. One is at an acute-care ward at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and the other at Laurel Place long-term care home in Surrey.

A new community outbreak has been identified at Highline Farms in the Fraser Health region, which continues to record the most new cases with 256 of the latest. Another 709 were diagnosed in Vancouver Coastal, 78 in Interior Health, 22 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus