A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C.’s health ministry reported another 435 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 241 people in hospital, an increase of seven in the past 24 hours.

There were four more deaths related to the novel coronavirus up to Feb. 9, and 68 people in intensive care, one fewer than on Monday. There were no new health care outbreaks reported, and one at the Highridge/Singh group home in Kamloops has been declared over.

