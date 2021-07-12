Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam. (B.C. government photos and Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam. (B.C. government photos and Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospital cases continue to decline

66 in hospital, 14 in intensive care, 30 new cases Monday

B.C. recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 47 on Sunday and 30 on Monday as senior long-term care facilities continued without virus outbreaks into a second week.

Public health teams reported 66 people in hospital Monday, down from 74 on Friday, with 14 in intensive care, down from 19 in the same period. There have been no new deaths reported in the three days related to the pandemic.

Infection protocols continue in areas of three B.C. hospitals, Royal Inland in Kamloops, Eagle Ridge in Port Moody and Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Active cases tracked by public health also continue to decline slowly, with 658 on Monday, down from 661 as of Friday. As of Monday, 78.8 per cent of eligible people 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 47.4 per cent having had two doses.

The 123 confirmed cases July 10-12, by region, are:

• 38 new cases in Fraser Health, 175 active

• 38 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 257 active

• 42 new cases in Interior Health, 167 active

• no new cases in Northern Health, 30 active

• five new cases in Island Health, 22 active

