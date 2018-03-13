Prince Rupert. (Allan Stebbing/Twitter)

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

It was a (relative) scorcher of a day in B.C.’s northern communities as four temperature records were broken on Monday

Bella Bella saw a four-degree record high of 17 degrees (previous record was 13 degrees set in 2005), Masset saw a record 15 degrees (previous record was 13.9 degrees in 1905), Prince Rupert saw 17.5 degrees (previous record was 16.7 degrees in 1937) and the Cassiar Area hit 7.3 degrees (previous record was 5.6 degrees in 1965) Celsius.

The Lower Mainland was the hottest place in B.C. as two communities saw temperatures reach over 20 degrees Celsius on Monday.

White Rock was the warmest place in the region at 21.7 degrees, beating out a record of 18.3 degrees set in 1965.

Pitt Meadows beat a 1941 record to hit 21.4 degrees and although Abbotsford didn’t crack 20 degrees, 19.8 degrees was still a record high for the community.

The Island heated up as well with Victoria Harbour hitting a record 16.0 degrees, Victoria Airport hitting 16.8 degrees.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body of B.C. Wildfire evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Just Posted

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce names new executive, board

Business organization held its annual general meeting March 7

Drug bust in Fort St. John

On Feb. 24, 2018 the Fort St. John RCMP Drug Section and… Continue reading

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Body of B.C. Wildfire evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Body found on Domtar site has been identified.

Skier dies at ski resort in East Kootenays

Calgary resident hits tree while skiing with family; airlifted to hospital

Feds’ unheralded $102B rainy day fund kept for the improbable, like cyberattacks

The federal government committed hundreds of millions of dollars in its recent budget to help reinforce Canada’s cyber defences

Rescuers hope for better weather in Alaska search for B.C. climber

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help with search efforts in Juneau

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Blizzard warnings up for third nor’easter hitting Northeast

Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds

President Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Tillerson out at State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo

Most Read