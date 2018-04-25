B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities

Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Okanagan make shortlist for areas prone to rats

As spring approaches, pest control is out in full force – and for good reason, according to a new list.

Extermination company Orkin Canada ranked B.C.’stop 20 rat havens, based on the number of treatments it performed in 2017.

Vancouver remained in the number one spot for a second year in a row, followed by Victoria, Burnaby, Richmond and Surrey.

In the Okanagan, Kelowna was the sixth “rattiest” city in the province, followed by Vernon at number 18.

To deter the pesky rodents, Orkin suggests sealing cracks and holes in a home’s foundation, installing weather stripping, keeping shrubbery away from walls and eliminating moisture sources – such as clogged gutters.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report
Next story
‘Grateful there were no injuries:’ Small plane touches down on Calgary street

Just Posted

Puck patrol

Reader-contributed photo from the streets of Burns Lake

Taxes: Residential rate up, business rate down

Burns Lake snow removal budget already surpassed for 2018

Sudden heatwave could trigger flooding in Lakes District

Caution advised near waterways as temperatures soar

Sir Toby Belch — a.k.a. Caleb Oman

Actor from Burns Lake appears in Shakespeare play

Editorial: Indian Horse deserves a longer run in Burns Lake

Powerful film about the residential school experience features local talent

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

Sky-high farmland prices ‘ruinous’ for B.C. agriculture: UFV ag professor

Fraser Valley-based Tom Baumann says $80K-per-acre in area threatens food security

B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Saanich faces multiple charges

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Most Read