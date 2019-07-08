Judy Darcy, B.C. minister for mental health and addictions (Black Press Media)

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Five integrated teams are being set up in B.C. school districts to give students easier access to mental health supports.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district will be the first pilot of the project, to deal with a sharp rise of mental health and addiction issues. The province says it has seen an 86 per cent increase in hospitalizations of people under 25 for mental disorders between 2009 and 2017.

The teams are to link health care and school resources to young people and family members, so they can get treatment “without having to tell their story over and over,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy said Monday, announcing the school district program that is to be developed over the next two years.

School districts are also beginning to teach mental health literacy in secondary schools, to help young people recognize issues before they become critical.

more to come…

