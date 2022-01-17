B.C. school staff must provide COVID vaccine status following new public health order

New order dated Jan. 17 says that non-identifying info must be provided to medical health officer

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

All school staff in B.C. must provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to school districts, according to a public health order issued Monday (Jan. 17).

The order, dated Monday, was uploaded to the provincial government’s website quietly without any formal announcement.

“An employer must request proof of vaccination from each staff member and must keep a record of each staff member’s vaccination status,” the order stated.

“A staff member must provide their employer with proof of vaccination on the request of their employer and by the date directed by their employer, and if the vaccination status of the staff member changes the staff member must provide this information and their vaccine card to their employer without delay, and the employer must update the record of the staff member’s vaccination status.”

Further, the order stated that school districts must report the vaccination status of their school staff “aggregate, non-individually identifying basis by school” to the medical health officer when the latter asks for the information.

According to the order, when a school or district puts in place measures to “prevent, mitigate or respond” to infections at the school, staff who choose not to provide vaccination status will be treated as unvaccinated.

In a social media post, the B.C. Teachers’ Federation said they had not been briefed on the new order ahead of time.

We are gathering information on the new #bcpoli PHO order to collect #bced staff vaccine status. We were not consulted or notified ahead of time. It is confusing as we have already agreed with BCPSEA to a vaccine mandate process and would like districts to implement those. — BCTF (@bctf) January 17, 2022

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for more information on the new order.

READ MORE: Restrictions on B.C. gyms, food and liquor services extended; details expected Tuesday

READ MORE: B.C. counts 5,625 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 819 in hospitals

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools