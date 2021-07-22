A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a clinic in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a clinic in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS

B.C. sees 89 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, active infections rising

No deaths or health care outbreaks as vaccination continues

B.C. public health teams reported 89 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the third day of increased daily infections and active cases in the province.

There are 781 active cases as of July 22, up from 729 in the past 24 hours, with 53 people in hospital, up from 48, and 15 in intensive care, down one.

No additional health care outbreaks were reported. Outbreak protocols remain in affect at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge, the first senior care home outbreak in more than a week, and an acute care outbreak at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital continues to be monitored.

• 30 new cases in Fraser Health, 219 active

• 18 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 263 active

• 37 new cases in Interior Health, 244 active

• one new case in Northern Health, 31 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 18 active

As of Thursday, July 22, 80.2% (3,717,929) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 56.9% (2,636,377) have received their second dose.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
BC legislatureCoronavirus

