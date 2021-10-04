B.C. sees another 1,986 COVID-19 cases over weekend

B.C. public health teams reported 617 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 707 on Sunday and 662 on Monday, with 10 more deaths related to the coronavirus over the three days.

There are 326 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 4, down two since Friday, with 142 of them in intensive care, down by three. Of the latest 10 deaths, five were in the Fraser Health region, two each in Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal and one in Interior Health.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday the deadline for health care workers to be vaccinated is Oct. 12, and he expects to see that extended to visitors to senior care facilities at the same time. Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are providing their weekly update on the pandemic on Tuesday.

Dix said 32 seriously ill people have been moved out of Northern Health hospitals to Vancouver Island, Fraser and Vancouver Coastal. Of those patients, 26 are COVID-19 cases and none are fully vaccinated, he said.

From Sept. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.5% of cases and from Sept. 17-30, they accounted for 81.4% of hospitalizations. There were 383 people hospitalized with COVID-29 from Sept. 17-30, with vaccine status as follows:

• Not vaccinated: 272 (71.0%)

• Partially vaccinated: 40 (10.4%)

• Fully vaccinated: 71 (18.5%)

Two new outbreaks have been declared in the health care system, at Manoah Manor in Langley and Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in Delta. Outbreaks at Hallmark on the Lake in Abbotsford, Arbutus Care Centre in Vancouver, Kamloops Seniors Village and Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks have been declared over, for a total of 20 active outbreaks in long-term care, assisted living and acute care areas of B.C. hospitals.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases for Oct. 2-4 by region are:

• 782 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,333 active

• 226 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 859 active

• 414 new cases in Interior Health, 1,332 active

• 346 new cases in Northern Health, 965 active

• 218 new cases in Island Health, 640 active

