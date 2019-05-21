Chuckegg Creek wildfire is burning out of control in the High Level Forest Area, to the southwest and west of the town of High Level on Sunday, May 19 2019

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

More than 250 B.C. firefighters and staff are headed to Alberta to help with the out-of-control wildfires ravaging the province.

The province said 230 firefighters, a 19-person incident management team, 14 supervisors and three agency representatives are headed east on Wednesday and Thursday.

The request, which was made through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, could leave the B.C. crews in Alberta for up to 19 days, although the province says there are enough in B.C. to keep fires here at home under control.

There are currently five out of control wildfires in Alberta, one of which started in the last 24 hours. So far to date, there have been 443, up from an annual average of 432 in the last five years.

A northern Alberta wildfire has seen 5,000 people cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nations, as flames lick at the southern edge of the community, located about 750 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Official reports said flames were within three kilometres of the town.

In B.C., there have been seven new fires started in the past week and 40 burning overall.

READ MORE: Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

Just Posted

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Convicted animal abuser to return to B.C. court May 21

Catherine Jessica Adams is facing a breach of probation charge

Northwest Fire Centre open burn ban lifted

Recent rain, cooler temperatures have lowered the region’s fire risk

Telkwa pot plant application passes review

Cannabis company claims new Health Canada regulations are working in its favour

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Premier John Horgan called the spike in gas prices ‘alarming’

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Surrey teen

Most Read