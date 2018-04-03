B.C. sets tougher highway maintenance standards

26 of 28 contacts up for renewal by Oct. 2019

Contractors responsible for highway maintenance in B.C. will soon face tougher standards, as the government rolls out a new set of regulations.

With 26 of 28 highway maintenance contacts coming up for renewal by Oct. 2019, those stricter new rules will apply on almost every highway in the province.

That includes the contract covering the Lakes District or service area 24 — a vast area that includes Burns Lake, Houston and the area south of François Lake.

The contract is currently held by Lakes District Maintenance, a Burns Lake-based company. A list of qualified contractors published by the government in January includes 14 companies.

The new rules will require contractors to return roads to bare pavement within 24 hours of a weather event — instead of the current 48 hours — if temperatures are above -9 C, according to the CBC. In colder temperatures, contractors will have to keep a compact surface of snow, smoothing out potholes and ruts.

Companies will reportedly have to boost their patrol frequencies during weather events on major highways: instead of the current four hours, they’ll be doing the rounds every 90 minutes. And anti-ice chemicals will have to be spread on the road by contractors before weather events occur.

Contracts for highway maintenance province-wide cost the government $300 million, and it’s unclear whether the new standards will cause that price tag to rise. But Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has indicated that the government hopes the updated regulations will improve safety on the road, according to the CBC.

The contracts will last for ten years, with an optional five-year extension, “which will provide continuity of services and extended labour peace,” according to an information bulletin posted by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Travellers can rely on improved maintenance service levels that meet or exceed best practices throughout North America.”

This comes after a winter of record-breaking snowfalls, with monster storms that have strained snow removal resources across the northern B.C. Interior. Many locals in the Lakes District have described this winter as the worst in recent memory.

Previous story
Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site
Next story
Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Just Posted

Hundreds of people in the Lakes District are struggling with poverty: community workers

“Being poor is a full-time job”

New programs to boost young entrepreneurs

Funding comes from mining company Rio Tinto

Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Budget meeting set for April 16

Cheslatta Carrier Nation opens training centre

Facility to serve as education hub

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New fire truck for Burns Lake

Vehicle can haul more gear

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Most Read