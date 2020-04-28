Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A recent survey by the Canadian Medical Association found most doctors who responded have not seen an improvement in the supply of personal protective equipment in the last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

B.C. recorded 55 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 28), surpassing 2,000 cases since the novel coronavirus touched down in the province.

This includes 803 in Vancouver Coastal Health’s region, 918 within the Fraser Health Authority, 119 on Vancouver Island, 168 within the Interior Health Authority and 94 within Northern Health Authority.

Additionally, two more people have died related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 105, provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed during an afternoon news conference.

Ninety-four people are in hospital, with 37 of those in intensive care.

Roughly 1,239 patients have recovered, meaning there are 709 active confirmed cases in B.C.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Just Posted

Steven Rinas detained in custody

The man charged with aggravated assault and vehicle theft in a stabbing… Continue reading

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

Internet providers throughout province can apply for grants up to $50,000 — or 90% of upgrade expenses

NKDF gives $7,500 to assist with resurfacing track in Burns Lake

At the March 25, 2020 Board meeting of the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund… Continue reading

New lift station cost split between LBN and village

The Village of Burns Lake and the Lake Babine Nation recently announced… Continue reading

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Most Read