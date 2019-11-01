Electric unicycles, scooters and skateboards are competing with cars and pedestrians on roads and sidewalks. (mobbo)

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

The B.C. government is changing regulations to allow local pilot projects for electric scooters, unicycles and skateboards on streets and sidewalks.

The devices are becoming popular in some urban regions, joining conventional skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, mobility scooters and bicycles that compete for space street and sidewalk space with vehicles and pedestrians.

The transportation ministry plans to authorize pilot projects as part of its “active transportation strategy,” with the goal of doubling the number of trips taken that involve physical activity.

RELATED: Injured skateboarder extracted from beneath RV

RELATED: Chase B.C. makes golf carts on roads permanent

“Establishing the authority to conduct pilot projects gives government an local communities the ability to effectively address changing public mobility needs and expectations,” the ministry said in a statement Friday. “It will also let government find effective solutions for devices that are not yet permitted to operate on highways or sidewalks.”

The ministry expects to be ready to invite community proposals in January 2020.

The B.C. community of Chase is one of the first to allow golf carts on streets, similar to resort communities in the U.S. Chase council made it permanent in 2018 after a pilot project, and local officials gave a presentation at the Union of B.C. Municipalities on the benefits of golf carts for tourism and retirement living.

Victoria council voted in 2015 to allow skateboards on downtown streets, after a 25-year prohibition.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens
Next story
More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

Just Posted

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Search ongoing for missing Houston person

Search and rescue personnel from as far as Terrace called in

Prince George woman missing for over a month

RCMP are requesting the public’s help after a woman from Prince George… Continue reading

RCMP helicopter called in as missing person search continues

Ground crews also combing area for Laureen Fabian

Missing person search continues

Searchers concentrating on Buck Flats Road area

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Most Read