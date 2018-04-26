B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

The province is introducing new legislation to prevent for-profit blood collecting agencies from setting up shop here and then selling its supply around the world.

Health Minister Adrian Dix introduced the Voluntary Blood Donations Act Thursday, making it illegal for any organization to pay, offer to pay, or advertise that they will pay someone for blood or plasma.

The move follows legislation already introduced in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, to help preserve the integrity of Canada’s public blood and plasma collection system through the Canadian Blood Services, Dix said in a news release.

As of now, there are no businesses of this kind in the province, the ministry said.

The new act includes hefty fines, from $10,000 for the first offence up to $50,000.

For companies, the maximum fine is $100,000 for the first offence, and $500,000 for each subsequent offence.

BC Health Coalition co-chair Rick Turner said the new law will keep blood and plasma off the global market and instead help those using public health-care system.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Just Posted

Mismanaged salmon farms unacceptable: Cullen

Commissioner suggests Ottawa favouring aquaculture over wild salmon management

Rustad buoys up Francois Lake ferry campaign

Liberal MLA says he supports 20-hour service

Province gives $300K to Resource Benefits Alliance

Agreement would divvy up wealth with northwest region

Spruce Kings game in Burns Lake to boost economy: Chief Adam

Lake Babine Nation Chief has been gathering support for the event

Snowy winter meant high costs: LDM

Rapid melting could cause floods

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

Province wants to require permits for any new bitumen transport

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Most Read