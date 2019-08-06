UPDATE: Bear will not be euthanized after biting B.C. toddler at Aldergrove zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

The black bear that bit a toddler at the Greater Vancouver Zoo Monday night will not be euthanized, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, Insp. Murray Smith said a black bear bit the two-year-old girl’s arm, after which the bear enclosure at the zoo in Aldergrove was shut down and the child and her mother taken to hospital.

The mother and her two-year-old daughter Sophia were celebrating B.C. Day with a trip amongst the zoo when something went terribly wrong.

Sophia has since been transferred to BC Children’s Hospital, confirmed Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman. The status of her condition is not yet known.

According to the zoo, the child was in an area where the public is not allowed.

Menita Prasad, Animal Care Manager at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, issued a statement early Tuesday afternoon that said the zoo’s “primary concern is with the injured child and family.”

“We can confirm that the incident occurred at our black bear enclosure and that the child was bitten by one of the bears while the child was in an area that is not authorized for public access,” Prasad stated.

“The team at the zoo are deeply shocked and saddened by the accident that occurred yesterday and we are working on all fronts to gather all the information with all parties involved,” Prasad said.

“This is an active investigation on our end to confirm all details, and ensure the safety of all our guests, staff and animals,” she added.

As well, the statement said Greater Vancouver Zoo “adheres to the safety standards put forth by Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) to ensure the safety and well-being of all patrons and our animals. Barriers are purposefully put in place to maintain a safe distance between patrons and our animals.”

Visitors to the zoo were surprised to hear the news. Jennifer Bauer came up from Bellingham with her daughter Emma.

“It’s terrifying,” she commented. Bauer said the incident underlines the need for parents to keep a close eye on their children.

She also expressed concern about the bear being put down.

“I would be kind of sad.”

Aldergrove resident Devoni Wennerstrom, who was there with her three children, was puzzled that the child was able to get that close.

“There are two sets of fences,” Devoni related. “We tell our children to stay away from the farthest fence – it’s just common sense.”

RCMP are in the midst of conducting an investigation on the matter, as well as B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS), said Neuman.

Police met with BCCOS promptly on Tuesday afternoon to determine “if a criminal investigation is warranted,” added Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Conservation officer Jack Trudgian said he could not comment on the case beyond saying their investigation was completed and a report would be filed.

He did not respond, when asked, if a decision has been made about the fate of the bear.

Currently, the zoo has one grizzly bear and five black bears on its 21-acre property at 5048 264 St. in Aldergrove.

The zoo was open during its usual morning hours Tuesday.

Previous story
