The Tragically Hip perform in B.C.: tickets for the band’s farewell concert were snapped up as soon as they went on sale. (Scott Alexander/Pressphotointl.com)

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

The B.C. government wants to crack down on concert ticket scalpers and automatic buying programs, but it isn’t sure how to proceed yet.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday he’s beginning with a three-week online survey of people’s experiences buying from event providers and ticket resellers.

“Live events should be an enjoyable experience for British Columbians, not a windfall for scalpers,” Farnworth said.

The survey results are to be released this spring, and legislation to restrict ticket sales will be introduced this fall, Farnworth said.

The event organizing and ticket selling industry will be a key to tackling the problem, which has vexed other provinces and countries since the advent of automated methods to snap up tickets as soon as an authorized ticket seller makes them available.

“We want to learn from the successes as well as the failures of other jurisdictions,” Farnworth said.

“There’s a whole range of issues beside bots. In a 50,000-seat arena, people think there are 50,000 tickets. But when you start to take out things such as tickets being held back by the owner, for fan clubs for example, that reduces the number of tickets.”

Previous story
B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again
Next story
B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

Just Posted

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Most Read