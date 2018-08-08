B.C. Wildfires: 462 wildfires burning across B.C

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Photo taken Aug. 7, 2018 of the Island Lake wildfire burning through Francois Lake Provincial Park. Image: Facebook/John Calogheros

Thousands of firefighters are working around the clock to battle the 462 fires that currently burning across B.C.

Unlike the unprecedented 2017 wildfire year, the 2018 fires are spread across the province with no fire region left untouched.

As of Aug. 8, 2018 more wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said a total of 1,502 wildfires have burnt more than 101,000 hectares of B.C. forests so far in 2018.

Significantly less hectares burned compared to 2017 where a total of 1,353 fires burnt through 1.2 million hectares.

“462 fires are currently burning across the province, a number that is fluctuating and definitely a high number. It is important to consider that when we have that sheer number of fires, we are seeing quite a bit of success out there, but some have developed into some with a bit more concern,” says Skrepnek.

“We had 44 new fires started yesterday, the vast majority of which were the result of lightning activity. Our cost estimate to date is currently sitting at $131 million. We are focused, first and foremost, on protecting public safety.”

Skrepnek says the BC Wildfire Service has more than 2,800 personnel on the ground right now battling the 25 wildfires of note and others across B.C.

“That includes over 1,200 contractors from the forest industry and about 100 out-of-province personnel. That number will increase as we see more arrive,” adds Skrepnek.

“We have 204 aircraft flying today in support of our ground crews.”

BC Wildfire incident command teams are now focused on addressing upcoming weather that is cause for concern. Thursday is set to be the hottest day this week, while Friday brings lower temperatures, but increased storm activity.

“On Friday we do expect a pretty dramatic shift in the weather,” says Skrepnek.

“That ridge of high pressure will break down, which means temperatures will drop but unfortunately we are expecting a cold front that will bring increased winds and thunderstorm activity. The X-factor in terms of the thunderstorms will be rain, because there is a good chance we will see a significant increase in lightning as well.”

He says they are keeping a close watch on weather models and are “bracing” for it to be a challenging day.

“On the weekend temperatures will be lower, but we have to get through Friday first to see what impact it will have on our existing fires and whether any lightning will spark new incidents out of that,” adds Skrepnek.

More to come.

