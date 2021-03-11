The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

A West Vancouver woman has netted fines totalling $6,900 after breaking quarantine twice in two days.

According to West Vancouver police, they were notified to the case by the Public Health Agency of Canada, which believed that the woman, 59, had gone to Lions Gate Hospital on March 4 after entering the country via the Pacific Highway border crossing earlier that day.

Anyone who enters Canada for a non-essential reason must head straight to their quarantine location and remain inside for 14 days. The agency also alleged that the woman had not provide an “adequate” negative COVID-19 test when she arrived in Canada, as has been mandatory since Feb. 15.

A police officer went to the woman’s quarantine address in West Vancouver at 1:20 p.m. the next day and found her returning home from a walk.

The woman claimed to be exempt from quarantine requirements but was unable to provide proof. She was given two separate tickets, one for the alleged hospital visit and the other for the walk. The fines totalled $6,900.

“This is a stark reminder that we all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy. “There are strict government guidelines that specify how a person must quarantine upon entry to Canada, which includes a requirement to travel directly to their address of quarantine and to remain there for 14 days.”

ALSO READ: Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

Just Posted

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Tandoori Grill new promotion. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Tandoori Grill to donate to the local food bank

Launches promotion to encourage eating locally while raising funds

Danny Tress and Josh Waters did some hill running, quick starts, sprints, running through the finish line, and then got to try their hand at using other sports equipment with another volunteer, Chris Paulson, while in snowshoes at the LDSS field. (Christina Giesbrecht photo/Lakes District News)
Special Olympic snowshoe practice in Burns Lake

The Special Olympics BC Burns Lake group has changed the way they… Continue reading

Dave Hutton's Grade 5-7 French Immersion class 2021. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Parents present their case for french immersion to SD 91 board

Kindergarten enrolment to begin Mar. 15

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

The Lifeguard app is designed to help people using drugs get help if they overdose. (Black Press Media files)
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice

Phone app gives people who use drugs a ‘chance of survival,’ said BCEHS director Neil Lilley

A Pacific great blue heron preys on a juvenile salmon in Cowichan Bay. A new study out of UBC suggests the birds removed between three and six per cent of the young fish every year from the Salish Sea region. (Photo supplied by Robert Stenseth)
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon

Surprising UBC findings may actually be beneficial to stability of salmon populations

An empty stretcher in the hallway of a hospital. (Black Press Media files)
British Columbians of colour far more likely to die from COVID-19: StatsCan

Racially diverse neighbourhoods in B.C. report 10x the COVID-19 deaths as predominantly white communities

Some cats live so long in the wild they can’t re-adjust to living with humans, but Handsome seems content coming back to the fed-and-pampered life. (Facebook photo)
Missing Chilliwack cat Handsome found after five years spent living the wild life

It takes a lot of luck for a domesticated cat to make it five years, but Handsome is a survivor

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Call centre backlog fixed, 90+ seniors can still book appointments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Most Read