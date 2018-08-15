Observer file photo

B.C. woman set for trial in Alberta as animal cruelty investigation continues in home province

Karin Adams was discovered with eight dogs in Alberta weeks after having 16 dogs seized in Quesnel

Former Quesnel, B.C. and Houston, B.C. resident Karin Adams is set to go to trial in Red Deer, Alberta this November.

Adams, 46, has been charged with impersonating a peace officer and mischief relating to interfering with property – in this case, eight dogs.

The charges stem from an incident last month, when Adams was found with eight dogs in a hotel room in Innisfail, Alberta, just weeks after the BC SPCA seized 16 dogs from her and her daughter, Catherine’s, care in Quesnel.

Karin and Catherine are currently under investigation for animal cruelty after the incident in Quesnel at the beginning of July. The 16 dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces/urine-soaked matting, the SPCA disclosed in a press release.

Karin is also facing charges in Alberta of criminal harrassment, intimidation, failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking and failure to produce a valid driver’s licence.

Both women were convicted of animal cruelty in 2015 after an SPCA investigation in Houston, and their sentencing included a 20-year ban on owning animals. Emaciation, poor living conditions, parasite infestation, lack of food, water and medical treatment were among the conditions affecting some of the dogs and horses in their care when they were seized in Aug. 2014.

Karin’s Red Deer trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4, 2018, to enter her plea.

Quesnel locals held a rally against the convicted animal abusers July 31, calling for tougher sentencing for Karin, who had appeared in court that day in Red Deer.


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. company patents Sasquatch, the country’s first homegrown hops plant
Next story
East Coast painter and subversive feminist, Mary Pratt dies

Just Posted

Shovel Lake expanded evacuation order

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an expanded Evacuation Order and… Continue reading

Helping hands

Fire fighters from Delta, Sooke, White Rock, Sydney, Courtney and Qualicum Beach… Continue reading

29th anniversary of the missing Jack family

Tortured family begs tipper to come forward

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Police seek tipster in Jack family’s case

The Cheslatta family went missing 29 years ago

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

Before immigration issue was resolved, Dio Gama was out practicing the game he loves Wednesday

Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake

Pinecrest Lake is located between Whistler and Squamish

Chinese medicine practitioner in B.C. facing historical sex assault charges

71-year old Kit Wong practiced acupuncture from his home during the time of the assaults

Quebec sets aside $900 million for companies hurt by U.S. tariffs

Premier Philippe Couillard says his government will make $863 million available over five years

East Coast painter and subversive feminist, Mary Pratt dies

Pratt passed away at the age of 83

B.C. woman set for trial in Alberta as animal cruelty investigation continues in home province

Karin Adams was discovered with eight dogs in Alberta weeks after having 16 dogs seized in Quesnel

B.C. company patents Sasquatch, the country’s first homegrown hops plant

Created by Hops Connect, Sasquatch hops are being grown commercially for the first time in B.C.

Farmers ponder impact of alternatives to pesticides being banned

The nicotine-based pesticides scientists have linked to a rising number of honey bee deaths will be phased out of use in Canada over a three year period starting in 2021.

Most Read