B.C. Writers Summit to feature 2 accomplished keynote speakers

Angela Ackerman (left) and Monique Gray Smith are the two keynote speakers for this year’s online B.C. Writers Summit, which runs from May 8 to 13, 2023. (Submitted photos)

The Federation of B.C. Writers has announced its third annual online B.C. Writers Summit from May 8 to 13, featuring two keynote speakers and a lineup of inspiring presenters from across B.C. and beyond.

“The theme this year is ‘next steps,’” said executive director Bryan Mortensen. “Our hope is to help summit participants from across the province and beyond take the next steps in their own writing journeys, as we explore craft, career and community.”

There will be three online events each day of the six-day summit, presented live via Zoom. The events will be recorded and made available to participants for one month following the summit. While members of the Federation of B.C. Writers get a discounted rate, the summit is open to all interested writers.

“We are especially excited to welcome two keynote speakers to the summit in 2023,” said Mortensen.

Monique Gray Smith is an award-winning, bestselling author known for weaving Indigenous culture, worldview and history into her storytelling. Her books cover a broad range of ages, topics and emotions.

Angela Ackerman is a writing coach, international speaker and co-author of the bestselling Emotion Thesaurus and its many sequels. Her guides are sourced by universities, recommended by agents and editors, and used by novelists and screenwriters around the world.

The summit will feature nine additional presenters, including Paul Bae, author of You Suck, Sir, and award-winning audio drama writer and producer of The Black Tapes and the Big Loop.

There will also be a presentation by Thea Lim, author of An Ocean of Minutes, which was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, translated into three languages and optioned for television.

For registration information and a full list of presentations, visit bcwriters.ca/summit.

Brendan Shykora

BooksVernon