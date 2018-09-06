B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

B.C.’s Ombudsperson says the government has yet to implement United Nation standards for treatment of prisoners while inspecting provincial correctional centres, two years after its initial probe.

In an update on the investigation Thursday, Jay Chalke said the province has yet to adopt a set of guidelines known internationally as the Nelson Mandela Rules.

These rules allow independent inspectors full access to information relevant to inspections in B.C.’s 10 correctional centres, including the ability to interview inmates confidentially, issue written reports and recommendations and receive transparent responses.

“The proper inspection of our correctional centres is critical for a variety of reasons,” Chalke said in a news release. “It’s one key way to ensure the basic human rights of inmates are being respected. Regular inspections also help ensure rigorous health and safety standards are in place and are being regularly monitored, both for inmates and staff.”

The initial report released in June 2016 pointed to seven key recommendations, including inspectors undergoing new training courses, creating a set-out policy on the reason for inspections and including at least one member who is independent of the branch on each inspection team.

Since then, the province has adopted six of the seven proposed changes. The seventh recommendation, the adoption of the Nelson Mandela Rules, has yet to be completed.

“While I am generally satisfied with the progress that has been made to ensure that correctional centres are being inspected more adequately now, compared to the previous decade, B.C. must start complying with the applicable international standard,” Chalke said.

“Two years ago government committed to do so, now it’s time to live up to that commitment.”

Black Press Media has reached out to B.C.’s Attorney General for comment.

UNDER INSPECTION: The Hiatus in BC Correctional Centre Inspections by Ashley Wadhwani on Scribd

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Next story
Mama bear and four cubs euthanized in Houston

Just Posted

Mama bear and four cubs euthanized in Houston

“We had no choice,” says conservation officer

Signs expressing appreciation for firefighters popping up around Burns Lake

Although Burns Lake facing one of its worst wildfire seasons, there’s plenty… Continue reading

Grassy Plains School to reopen this Friday

Rio Tinto distributing school supplies to Grassy Plains School students

Specific items needed for Burns Lake fire crews and evacuees

The Postmen in Prince Rupert are collecting powdered milk, mashed potatoes and RespirActin

Evacuation alert for Island Lake Fire rescinded entirely

Evacuation order remains in effect

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

BCHL Today: Road heavy sched for Wenatchee Wild and a Mainland division deal

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Health care, scientific jobs top B.C. employment forecast

Wave of retirements means nearly a million B.C. job openings

Mama bear and four cubs euthanized in Houston

“We had no choice,” says conservation officer

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

Most Read