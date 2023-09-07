(File photo)

Baby dies after struck by vehicle in Kamloops driveway

The one-year-old was taken to hospital but did not survive

  • Sep. 7, 2023 1:30 p.m.
Kamloops Mounties are investigating a tragic incident in which an one-year-old child died in a motor vehicle incident.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to the 1500-block of Ord Road in Brocklehurst on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at about 4:50 p.m. to assist paramedics with a call. There, paramedics were tending to the child, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in a driveway.

“The baby was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but sadly did not survive,” Evelyn said.

As the report involves the death of a child, the Kamloops RCMP serious crimes unit is assisting in the ongoing investigation. The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may be related and has not yet shared it with police is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-32329.

