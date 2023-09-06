Hair braiding at the back to school fair hosted by Carrier Sekani Family Services and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Back to school

Back to school fair organized by Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. Randi Mondor Health Services Manager of the Foundry said, “We had 50 youths attend this program. We had vendors here doing haircuts, hair braiding nail art, we had school supplies for youth. We provided lunch to the children and there was arcade and bingo. Overall it was a really good event. We hope kids have a great first week back to school.” Antoinette Charlie from the CSFS said, “The event was to bring kids in to prepare them for school so it was youth oriented. They got school supplies, toiletry stuff and haircuts.” (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

 

Haircuts and braiding at the back to school fair hosted by Carrier Sekani Family Services and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Arcade games at the back to school fair hosted by Carrier Sekani Family Services and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

School supplies and wellness kits for the school going children at the back to school fair hosted by Carrier Sekani Family Services and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wells Creek wildfire evacuation order rescinded

Just Posted

Wells Creek wildfire evacuation order rescinded

No ice in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena due to a Freon refrigerant leak inside the chiller at the Multiplex Complex in Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Arena and Curling rink out of ice for the foreseeable future

Back to school fair hosted by Carrier Sekani Family Services and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Back to school

People who were born from 1931 to 1960 in the George Brown Memorial Hospital which is now known as Burns Lake Native Development Corporation gathered during the Burns Lake Centennial celebration. Tom Woodall, Pamela Blair, Grant Johnson, Evan Johnson, Bob Peebles, Robbie Nutter, Jack Brown, Bonny Gibson, Teresa Wojdak, Donna Unger, Karen Sirfalk, Debbie Marsh, Brenda Schroeder, Debbie Anderson, Wayne Anderson, Della Weymer, Colleen Anderson, Marie Hiebert, Ray Orr, Chenn Bergen, Harold Eakin, Gerry Lindaas, Marvin Strimbold, Randy Miller, Lana Miller, Moira Lindaas, Lori White, Carroll Airey, Louise Miller, Otto Miller, Jane Dean, Martha Geortzen, Laureen Williams, Rose Bergen, John Bergen, Ginny Schreiber, Betty Lavallee, Alfred Horning, Sandy Long, Gordon Long, Jamie Long, Ross Johnson, Dave Reynolds, Steve Orr, Brenda Hiebert, Jake Hiebert, Pete Hiebert, Linda Peterson, Bob Peterson, Ivy Hickey, George, Judy Payne, George, Conrad Amendt, Florence Dupuis, Lynn Olinyk, Louis Fisher, Sandra Cutsforth, Pauline Redwood, Debbie Blair, Shirley Hallgren, Mary Jane Ritchie, Joan Adams, Linda Mackay, Bobby Reynolds, Bonnie Burns, Sally Wiebe, Johnny Johnson, Mary Andersen, Sivert Andersen, Larry Reynolds, Sam Moroski, Gerald Anderson, Diane Anderson, Rick Schritt and Raymond Horning. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News) We apologize if names are spelled incorrectly some hand writing was hard to decipher.
Reunion of George Brown Memorial hospital