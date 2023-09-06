Back to school fair organized by Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. Randi Mondor Health Services Manager of the Foundry said, “We had 50 youths attend this program. We had vendors here doing haircuts, hair braiding nail art, we had school supplies for youth. We provided lunch to the children and there was arcade and bingo. Overall it was a really good event. We hope kids have a great first week back to school.” Antoinette Charlie from the CSFS said, “The event was to bring kids in to prepare them for school so it was youth oriented. They got school supplies, toiletry stuff and haircuts.” (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)