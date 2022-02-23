ballet

Ballet lessons in Burns Lake

Ballet lessons for ages four to eight are available every Saturday at the Lakeside Multiplex. The intermediate class goes from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., while the beginner class goes from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.. The class will put on a performance of Swan Lake on Apr. 2. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

