Barb Durban-Wilson wins first heat of art competition

Burns Lake artist becomes first to earn a spot in the semi-final of The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist

Barb Durban-Wilson is the first local artist to earn a spot in the semi-final of The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist, a plein air art competition celebrating Burns Lake’s first century.

A three-person panel of judges decided that Durban-Wilson’s rendition of Burns Lake, the Gerow Island bridge, and the mountains beyond was the best work produced at the July 8 plein air session in Spirit Square. According to one judge, “the landscape painting was remarkable for its detail and use of colour, and the fact that the artist produced it with her mouth in four hours.”

Durban-Wilson faced stiff competition from artists Teresa Wojdak, Patricia Haley, and Hilda Earl, all of whom produced noteworthy works of art in the timed competition. All works will be displayed at the Lakes District Museum this week. People will also be able to vote for their favourite piece in an online poll later this year.

In addition to a spot in the semi-final and a $100 honorarium, Durban-Wilson received a $50 gift certificate for winning the heat.

The other winner at the July 8 heat was Lynda Peebles, whose work made her $50 and wildcard artist of the day. Peebles, who will also compete as a featured artist, now has two chances to make the semi-final. If her work is judged the best wildcard piece, she will get a ticket to the semi-final and a chance at the competition’s grand prize of $2,000.

Another group of artists was scheduled to compete last Saturday (July 15), but museum society officials postponed the event in view of the current wildfire situation.

“The wildfire situation has forced us to hit the competition’s ‘pause’ button, but we are not canceling The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist,” said Michael Riis-Christianson, curator of the Lakes District Museum. “We will re-evaluate the situation on a week-by-week basis, and proceed when air quality and the threat level allow. One thing is certain: someone will be crowned Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist this year.”

Anyone wanting more information on The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist can contact the museum by telephone (250-692-7450) or email (ldmuseumsociety@gmail.com).

