Floating lodge with fuel on board runs aground on Haida Gwaii

A floating lodge became unmoored and ran aground near Haida Gwaii on Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

An environmental marine response vessel has been dispatched after a floating lodge got unmoored in Alliford Bay on Haida Gwaii Saturday night.

According to the West Coast Marine Response Corporation, a skimmer vessel was dispatched on Sunday afternoon as a precaution after floating lodge owned by HaiCo ran aground on some rocks on the east side of Lina Island, in Skidegate Inlet.

The lodge, which is precariously tilted on some rocks, has fuel on board.

The corporation tweeted that contractors were “staging equipment nearby” and that a skimming vessel – used to pick up oil or trash floating on the surface – had been deployed from Prince Rupert as a precaution.

Boaters are asked to stay away while crews work to remove it. A strong east wind with gusts of up to 50 km/h is forecast for Queen Charlotte this evening.

More to come.

