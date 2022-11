Burns Lake Junior NBA Youth Basketball (JNYB) program, developed by Canada Basketball and the NBA has now started. Garrett Shaw, president of Burns Lake Basketball, a non-profit started by him, Naomi Hanson and Scott Zayac, said that the JNYB is a basketball skill and development program for kids ages 5+. They have over 81 kids signed up and on Nov. 3 was their first practice. (Ted Douglas photo/Lakes District News)