(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Basketball in Burns Lake

Community basketball night was held at Lakes District Secondary School’s gymnasium on Oct. 17. Garrett Shaw the president of the Burns Lake Basketball organizes this community gathering. Basketballs are available at the venue and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the sport. Basketball night will be held on every Tuesday from October till June at 7 to 9 p.m. at the gymnasium. A signed liability waiver is required and for participants who are 18 years and under, parents need sign it with a home ride by 9 p.m. Supervision is required for children who are aged 12 or under. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

 

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
The Pescada home in Trout Creek was one of many Summerland homes decorated for Halloween on Oct. 31. This display included a haunted house tour and a smoke display. (Black Press file photo)
Coastal GasLink traverses the Headwall, one of the project's steepest slopes in the Rocky Mountains. (Coastal GasLink photo)
