BC Covid 19 Speak survey results. (BC Covid survey screenshot/Lakes District News)

BC CDC’s survey of 400,000 British Columbians released

Gives an insight into various aspects of British Columbians’ lives affected by the pandemic

The results of a survey spanning 400,000 British Columbians, conducted by B.C. CDC is now available online in the form of an interactive dashboard.

The “BC COVID-19 SPEAK: Your story, our future” survey is said to be one of the biggest health surveys in Canadian history. The results from the online survey conducted by B.C. CDC from April 24 to May 12, 2020, have been fed into the dashboard to inform the results of the survey however, some results were excluded when the responders didn’t complete enough questions or omitted critical information like their where they lived or how old they were.

The participants were surveyed around different factors like their response to the pandemic, their hygiene habits, the mental health impact of the pandemic, their perception of how close or far from home COVID-19 is, their opinion on the government’s response, how the pandemic has impacted their health, income and overall lifestyle and community belonging.

The interactive map allows users to boil down to specific health regions. For example, in the Northern Health Authority, 39.4 per cent responders said they were working remotely as opposed to the provincial average of 55 per cent, 32 per cent perceived the virus to be far away from them as opposed to the provincial 22 per cent, 45 per cent observed their mental health worsening, 12.9 per cent said they weren’t working due to COVID while 71 per cent of those who were working said their work had been impaired.

Users can also look further under the health authorities to the sub-regions for more specific data. For example, under the Northern Health Authority, users will be able to boil down to Burns Lake north, Burns Lake south and Burns Lake town centre. 34.9 per cent responders from Burns Lake north said they were working remotely, 43.4 per cent respondents from Burns Lake north and 28.9 per cent from Burns Lake south perceived the virus to be far away from them, a whopping 62.6 per cent of respondents from Burns Lake south and 39 per cent from Burns Lake north, observed their mental health worsening. Of the respondents who were working, 88.4 per cent from Burns Lake south and 54.2 per cent from Burns Lake north said their work had been impaired due to the pandemic.

Almost 10.3 per cent from Burns Lake north indicated that their alcohol intake had increased as opposed to the provincial 26.2 per cent respondents reporting an increase in the alcohol intake.

“We’ve built this dashboard as a tool not only for public health experts and leaders across BC, but also for all British Columbians to be able to access the ​data, see what’s happening in their communities, and understand the experiences of British Columbians. This is your dashboard—your information that almost 400,000 of you generously provided to help us better understand how you and your community are doing during this pandemic,” said Dr. Réka Gustafson, the deputy provincial health officer for the province, in a statement put out by the BC CDC Foundation for Public Health.

According to B.C. CDC, while the data was collected in May and has only been released publicly now, “many of the impacts continue to be felt and the data has been used by Public Health, government and community stakeholders in government since July to inform different public health guidance. For example the school re-openings, where we learned three in four households with children reported impaired learning and decreased social connections, which can have lifelong impacts.”

Some of the key findings of the survey are 96 per cent British Columbians were following public health advice, the pandemic had a greater mental health and economic burden on those aged 18 to 29 years and families with children, people with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds were impacted differently by the pandemic. Around 33 per cent people surveyed said they had avoided getting healthcare since the pandemic started.

Kristy Kerr, executive director of the BC CDC Foundation for Public Health said in their statement, “The survey and dashboard are the result of the dedicated efforts of researchers, experts, the public, and our donors and show what happens when we all work together to address a public health emergency. But we’re not done yet. Continuing to support this kind of research and evidence is even more critical now, and it is what will get us through this global pandemic.”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Just Posted

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the most recent outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Single-person case increase in second LNG Canada site COVID-19 outbreak

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

FOR WEB ONLY (Lakes District News file photo)
Houses of worship should be under essential services, says Burns Lake Community Church pastor

Urges local MLA Rustad to take action over religious restrictions during the pandemic

Catherine Fehr. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Bulkley Valley Credit Union donates plants to seniors

Bulkley Valley Credit Union bought the surplus poinsettias from the French Immersion… Continue reading

Finding employees has been an issue for Babbi who has now opened the Tandoori Grill. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

BC Covid 19 Speak survey results. (BC Covid survey screenshot/Lakes District News)
BC CDC’s survey of 400,000 British Columbians released

Gives an insight into various aspects of British Columbians’ lives affected by the pandemic

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

LDAC Plaid friday 2020 event. (John Barth photo/Lakes District News)
LDAC and local businesses partner to encourage local shopping

The Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) partnered with three local businesses, Process… Continue reading

Hope Shumka getting the most of the outdoors despite snow and the cold weather, at WKE. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
WKE kids enjoying the snow

William Konkin Elementary school students have already started enjoying the snow over… Continue reading

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Heavy sedimentation and debris from last summer’s fires barricaded the Bonaparte River fishway, the pathway to steelhead spawning grounds. An assessment of two populations has confirmed a 2018 emergency survey that found the fish are at risk of extinction. (Black Press file photo)
Investigation confirms dire situation of B.C. steelhead

Endangered species report will again go to Ottawa for SARA consideration

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Most Read