BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard on Sunday.
The Canadian Coast Guard says in a statement that another passenger aboard the Queen of Cowichan witnessed a person fall off the ferry mid-afternoon.
It says ferry crews were alerted and a search was launched immediately.
The coast guard says the person was located and transferred to a hovercraft, then taken to Vancouver’s Spanish Banks where an ambulance was waiting.
The person’s condition is unknown.
BC Ferries described the situation as a “medical emergency” that delayed the sailing by more than an hour.
The Queen of Cowichan travels between Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay.
The Canadian Press