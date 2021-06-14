The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

Less than an hour after the province announced travel restrictions are being lifted, BC Ferries tweeted that its website had gone down.

Amidst a number of reopening announcements made Monday morning, the province noted that recreational travel between health regions will be allowed as of Tuesday. Tourism operators can take bookings from out-of-region visitors and B.C. Ferries will be allowed to service non-essential travelers once again.

Soon after the announcement was made, BC Ferries said its website was “currently unavailable” and thanked people for being patient.

As of 12:30 p.m., the website is back up and taking bookings.

