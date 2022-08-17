BC Hydro announces an overnight planned outage for Burns Lake and Houston

BC Hydro has announced a planned power outage for Burns Lake, Houston and surrounding areas this week.

The power outage is supposed to start on Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. and will go on until Aug. 19 at 5 a.m. The outage area includes Burns Lake, Decker Lake, Endako, Francois Lake, Grassy Plains, Houston, Noralee, Priestley, Southbank, Takysie Lake and Topley.

The outage will result in BC Hydro working on their equipment.

Last week, on Aug. 11, the areas of Boer Mountain M-Wave-S527, Boer Mountain Lookout, Boer Mountain Top AlTech, Boer Mountain Road, Boer Mountain W2226 and Boer Mountain Radio had a planned outage at 10:17 a.m. for doing work on equipment. The power was restored at 3 p.m.

The Aug. 18 outage will affect 6,657 customers.

BC Hydro has shared some tips to prepare for such planned outages. According to BC Hydro, it is important to keep one’s contact information up to date in their MyHydro account so that they can be contacted faster if there are any changes to the outage.

BC Hydro also recommends that before a planned outage begins, turn off your lights, electric heaters and major appliances to protect them during the outage.

It is also important to note that for the first hour after the power comes back on, people should only plug in or turn on those electronics and appliances that they really need, as this gives the system time to stabilize and prevents it from getting overloaded.

To find more such tips and guidance on how to prepare for an outage, people can visit: https://www.bchydro.com/safety-outages/power-outages/prepare-for-outages/prepare-your-home.html