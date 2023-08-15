BC Hydro set a new record for peak hourly demand Monday night (Aug. 14) as temperatures soared across the province, which had British Columbians turning to air conditioners and fans in an effort to beat the heat. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Hydro set a new record for peak hourly demand Monday night (Aug. 14) as temperatures soared across the province, which had British Columbians turning to air conditioners and fans in an effort to beat the heat. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Hydro breaks record for hourly electricity demand in August

Spokesperson says it was just 200 megawatts less than all-time record during 2021 heat dome

B.C.’s ongoing heat wave is setting new records for electricity demand.

BC Hydro set a new record for peak hourly demand Monday night (Aug. 14) as temperatures soared across the province, which had British Columbians turning to air conditioners and fans in an effort to beat the heat.

BC Hydro says a preliminary analysis found consumption reached more than 8,400 megawatts.

A BC Hydro spokesperson said the peak hourly demand Monday was about 200 megawatts less than the all-time summer record set during the heat dome in 2021.

READ MORE: B.C. gearing up for heat wave as majority of province remains in a drought

On average, BC Hydro says heat waves can result in an additional 1,000 megawatts – or more. That’s the equivalent of turning on one million portable air conditioning units.

Electricity demand is expected to remain high until temperatures decrease, which is expected to be around Thursday.

BC Hydro says that despite the increased demand, its “renewable and reliable, hydroelectric system can meet the additional demand.”

READ MORE: BC Hydro has enough power as climate change ramps up cooling demand: CEO

READ MORE: Electricity demand in B.C. expected to increase by 15% by 2030

However, this is still about three-quarters of the winter peak loads. BC Hydro says it records the highest demand for electricity in the winter months, during the coldest and darkest days of the year. Last year during the cold snap, BC Hydro recorded its highest-ever peak hourly demand at 10,900 megawatts between 5 and 6 p.m.

BC Hydro has some tips to help keep homes cool during a heat wave:

• Closing drapes and blinds and shading windows can block out up to 65 per cent of the heat

• Shutting doors and windows – if the temperature outside is warmer than inside – can help keep the cooler air in

• Running a fan nine hours a day over the summer costs $7

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Accounts of ‘body checks’ at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation
Next story
Derelict boats, Part 2: ‘A persistent source of pollution’ in B.C. and beyond

Just Posted

Carrier Sekani Family Services shared the image of the new billboard which will be erected along Highway 16 next week.(Supplied image)
New billboards coming to Hwy 16 to raise awareness about murdered & missing women

A map displaying the location of the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near a village in British Columbia on Aug. 15. The epicentre was situated 70 kilometres south of Daajing Giids and 222 kilometres southwest of Prince Rupert, in a region known for its significant seismic activity. An expert suggests this tremor could be a later aftershock of the major 2012 quake in the same area. (OpenStreetMap)
4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes B.C. village, possible aftershock of 2012 quake

A phone displaying the dialed emergency number 9-1-1. Service disruptions in northern British Columbia over the weekend briefly affected accessibility to this crucial lifeline. (Black Press Media file photo)
Emergency 9-1-1 lines disrupted in northern B.C. now restored

The start of the Nisga’a Highway, also known as Highway 113, in Terrace. This vital link between Terrace and northern communities, such as New Aiyansh, became the site of a landslide on Aug. 14, leading to single-lane alternating traffic as crews work to clear debris. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Landslide on Nisga’a Highway leads to single-lane traffic, road cleanup underway