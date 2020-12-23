Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

BC Hydro says power has been restored for 99 per cent of customers affected by a fierce winter storm that brought heavy snow and strong winds to most of southern British Columbia this week.

A statement from the Crown utility says more than 240,000 homes and businesses were hit as the storm swept across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Lower Mainland and southern Interior on Dec. 21.

It says crews have been working around the clock since then, replacing downed electrical lines and damaged power poles, transformers and cross-arms.

All remaining customers were to have heat and light by the end of the day.

Restoration comes just as Environment Canada posted weather warnings for north-central B.C. from Haida Gwaii east to the Peace River region, although the area around Prince George is spared.

Winds gusting to 90 km/h are forecast for Haida Gwaii and the north coast, while winter storm and snowfall warnings cover the rest of the region, with forecasters predicting up to 20 centimetres.

