BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

And College of New Caledonia closes Fort St. James campus

BC Hydro won’t be billing customers who have been evacuated due to wildfires across the province.

Instead, they’ll receive a credit to their account for electricity consumed during the period the customer is out of the home or business due to an evacuation order.

The crown corporation is now working with local authorities to identify residential and commercial customers located in evacuation areas and will then automatically apply a credit.

“We want to help and hope this will provide some financial relief during this especially challenging time,” said BC Hydro president Chris O’Riley.

And for those customers that have lost their homes due to the wildfires, BC Hydro will waive all charges from their last bill, including any charges for electricity used prior to the wildfire.

BC Hydro customers on evacuation alert may be able to defer bill payments to a later date or arrange a flexible payment plan. Customers are encouraged to call BC Hydro’s customer team at 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to discuss options.

BC Hydro is working closely with Emergency Management BC and BC Wildfire Service. Crews are ready to respond should an active wildfire impact the electrical system.

At the same time, the College of New Caledonia has closed its Fort St. James campus until further notice.

That’s because of evacuation alerts and voluntary evacuation orders issued and around the tiny community because of wildlife threat.

The college’s Burns Lake campus has been transformed into an emergency reception centre for evacuees and others affected by wildlifes in and around that community.

Previous story
Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Just Posted

BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

And College of New Caledonia closes Fort St. James campus

Wildfire evacuees eligible for financial assistance

Urged to register at reception centres in Burns Lake, Smithers and Prince George

Wildfire update for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Shovel Lake: 68,375 hectares - yesterday 50,831 hectares The Shovel Lake wildfire… Continue reading

Southern B.C. crews respond to wildfire threat in northwestern B.C.

International firefighters also arriving

Evacuation order rescinded for Gilmore Lake Fire

Evacuation alert remains in effect

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Details revealed about Fredericton shooting

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Minister optimistic after 2 days of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Canadian and U.S. officials met in Nelson Wednesday and Thursday to discuss future of the treaty

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Most Read