BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

BC Hydro won’t be billing customers who have been evacuated due to wildfires across the province.

Instead, they’ll receive a credit to their account for electricity consumed during the period the customer is out of the home or business due to an evacuation order.

The crown corporation is now working with local authorities to identify residential and commercial customers located in evacuation areas and will then automatically apply a credit.

“We want to help and hope this will provide some financial relief during this especially challenging time,” said BC Hydro president Chris O’Riley.

And for those customers that have lost their homes due to the wildfires, BC Hydro will waive all charges from their last bill, including any charges for electricity used prior to the wildfire.

BC Hydro customers on evacuation alert may be able to defer bill payments to a later date or arrange a flexible payment plan. Customers are encouraged to call BC Hydro’s customer team at 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to discuss options.

BC Hydro is working closely with Emergency Management BC and BC Wildfire Service. Crews are ready to respond should an active wildfire impact the electrical system.

At the same time, the College of New Caledonia has closed its Fort St. James campus until further notice.

That’s because of evacuation alerts and voluntary evacuation orders issued and around the tiny community because of wildlife threat.

The college’s Burns Lake campus has been transformed into an emergency reception centre for evacuees and others affected by wildlifes in and around that community.