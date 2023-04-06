BC man caught stealing $500 worth of hockey cards – twice

Mission RCMP had an interesting week patrolling the city, including dealing with a rowdy garbage can

A 42-year-old man was arrested after trying to steal more than $500 worth of hockey cards from a big-box store. / Mission RCMP Photo

It appears that some people can’t keep their hands off of hockey cards.

On March 27, a 42-year-old man stole more than $500 worth of hockey cards from a big-box store. Mission RCMP located the suspect leaving the area, and arrested him for theft.

All of the hockey cards were recovered, and the man was held for a bail hearing, as he was already on court-ordered conditions not to attend that store.

On April 4, after the suspect had been released, he again attended the same store and stole more hockey cards. Mission RCMP arrested the male once again, recovered the stolen property, and held the male in custody for another bail hearing.

From March 27 to April 2, 2023 Mission RCMP had 281 calls for service, performed 45 proactive patrols of identified hot spots and made 12 curfew checks. The following are just some of last week’s incidents.

– On March 29, in the afternoon, a concerned citizen reported a possible impaired driver heading toward Mission on Lougheed Highway.

When police located the vehicle a short-time later, they saw that it had crashed into two parked cars in an industrial area.

The 49-year-old Mission driver displayed signs of being impaired by drugs, and was arrested for impaired driving. He received a 90-day driving prohibition as well as a date to appear in Abbotsford Provincial Court. A criminal impaired driving investigation is ongoing.

– A two-vehicle collision occurred on the evening of March 29 at Lougheed Highway and Hawkins Pickle Road near Dewdney. One vehicle was stopped at a stop sign on Lougheed, while the other vehicle was stopped on Hawkins Pickle Road, waiting to proceed west. As the vehicles began to proceed, a grey SUV reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed came over the railway tracks, leading the two other vehicles to crash into each other. The SUV was not hit and drove away. No one was injured.

– Overnight on March 31 – April 1, a home on Whidden Avenue was broken into while the homeowner was away.

Once inside, the suspect made their way to the garage, and made off with the owner’s grey 2023 Volkswagen Atlas SUV. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services unit was called in and processed the scene for evidence. The matter is still under investigation.

– On the afternoon of March 27, police were called by a witness who observed a garbage can in the intersection at Cedar and Lougheed. Officers attended and, out of concern for the garbage can’s safety, politely asked it to move off the roadway.

Unfortunately the garbage can was in a rotten mood (more of a garbage “can-not”) and it ended up getting arrested for trash-talking.

If you need to contact the Mission RCMP call the non-emergency line at 604-826-7161. If it is an emergency, call 911.

You can also report a crime online at https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mission/en.

CrimehockeyMissionRCMP