BC Wildfire crew’s fun fitness routine in Burns Lake

The BC Wildfire Crew in Burns Lake can be often found jogging, running, working out to keep up with their fitness levels. Last week, we found them engaging in a unique way of mixing fitness and fun while they played Frisbee at the LDSS track and field. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Canadian Evergreen
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map