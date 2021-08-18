beach cleaner

Beach cleaning equipment in use at Radley Beach in Burns Lake

Village of Burns Lake (VBL) facilities maintenance staff member Robert Winning up bright and early to clean the Radley Beach. The cleaning equipment, which was recently purchased by VBL, is meant to keep the debris to a minimum and loosen the sand. Burns Lake residents have been complaining about the lack of cleanliness at the Radley Beach in Spirit Square for some time, specifically the geese feces that were frequently found in the sand. The VBL has experimented with fencing with ribbon in the past to keep geese off the beach with poor results, prompting the purchase of the new cleaning equipment. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

