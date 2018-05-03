Beach unsure about 2018 re-election bid

Voters cast their ballot on Oct. 20 this year

Mayor Chris Beach has said he’s still undecided about whether he’ll campaign for re-election this year.

Asked whether he’ll run for office again, he told the Lakes District News that he remains undecided.

Beach was elected with a large majority in a December 2016 by-election, following the resignation of then-mayor Luke Strimbold.

He had been a councillor until deciding to run for mayor.

All seats on Burns Lake village council are up for grabs on election day, which falls on October 20, a Saturday. This is a change from previous years, when local elections took place on November 15. The earlier election date is being implemented B.C.-wide this year.

Asked for their thoughts on the earlier-than-usual election, members of Burns Lake village council wouldn’t comment.

Asked whether they planned to run for re-election, none of the village’s councillors replied by press time — nor did Bill Miller and Eileen Benedict, who are also approaching the end of their terms as directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The nomination period for candidates takes place between September 4 and 14, followed by a month of campaigning. Those elected serve a four-year term.

Voter turnout in local elections tends to be low. In the last general local election in Burns Lake, 628 voters cast their ballot — an estimated 41.5 percent of eligible voters, according to CivicInfo BC.

School district and regional district elections take place the same day.

Previous story
Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

Just Posted

Editorial: One for the road

What does it take for a small community like Burns Lake to get new roads?

Beach unsure about 2018 re-election bid

Voters cast their ballot on Oct. 20 this year

WANTED: Devon Ambridge

Smithers man wanted on charges of drug trafficking, assault causing bodily harm, 19 release breaches

Council briefs

Art gallery site undecided, ferry campaign supported, and other reports from the April 24 council meeting

Going for the jackpot in Burns Lake

Is Burns Lake the “luckiest place in B.C.”?

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

Quesnel hosts Future of Forestry Think Tank

Researchers, industry experts and policy makers are in Quesnel to discuss the future of the sector

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

Residents of Upper Mud River Road southwest of PG put on evacuation alert

The alert affects 39 properties

Most Read