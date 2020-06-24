Beacon Theatre in Burns Lake to reopen its doors this Friday

The theatre will open to Trolls World Tour, amidst social distancing changes

The Beacon Theatre will be reopening its doors to the public starting Friday, June 26. The opening show would the Dreamwork’s animated film Trolls World Tour at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of Marvel’s 2012 The Avengers at 8:30 p.m.

The theatre had to close it doors due to the pandemic and the restrictions around social distancing. However, with the province slowly opening up, the theatre has finally decided to open to the public with some social distancing measures in place.

”Our top priority is following all the proper precautions to secure an enjoyable, safe, and sanitary experience at the beacon. Due to this, patrons can expect a few changes to ensure safety and satisfaction for all involved,” said the theatre spokesperson Trevor Stewart. Some of the changes that people should expect are in terms of seating. People would be seated in every second row with a minimum of two empty seats between every family group. People won’t be able to sit in the middle of the row to avoid crossing over others and coming in contact. The seat closest to the aisle will remain vacant to ensure that there are two metres from people in the aisles.

The Beacon has hired two new staff members to ensure thorough sanitation of all surfaces. Bathrooms would also undergo deep cleaning and would be accessible by request-only. The entire staff would be wearing masks and gloves to ensure their safety and that of the audience.

“Movies are one of the ways a community is brought together. It’s a communal activity that is unparalleled. There’s a magic in laughing together, gasping together, crying together, that you just can’t find in many other settings. Expect changes, but those changes are only there to make your night out to the movies all the more fun,” assured Stewart.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

