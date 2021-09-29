Bear spotted on Bergen Trail

A Burns Lake resident spotted a bear on Sept. 22 at the end of the Bergen Trail in Burns Lake. Students and other community members who travel along the path from the Mountain View Apartments or who travel on 8th Avenue please be advised. (Gurpreet Singh photo/Lakes District News)
