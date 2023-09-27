Noted author and adventurer Craig Childs once described grizzly bears as “six to eight hundred pounds of smugness.” If they were human, he said, they would talk loudly in quiet restaurants, wear inappropriate clothing to special events, and probably play hockey.

Although grizzlies have co-existed with North America’s Indigenous people for thousands of years, American explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark were perhaps the first white men to encounter the creatures. According to their diary, Lewis and Clark crossed paths with the animal later dubbed Ursus arctos horribilis (Latin for “bear horrible) during their expedition across America in the early years of the nineteenth century.

“Peter Cruzatte [a member of the party] this day shot at a white bear,” Lewis wrote on October 20, 1804 while traveling through the Dakotas. “He wounded him … Alarmed at the formidable appearance of the bear, he left his tomahawk and gun, but shortly after returned and found that the bear had taken the opposite route.”

Bears are as much a part of the Lakes District as timber and fresh water. They feature prominently in First Nations culture, and Burns Lake has had a minor hockey team called the “Bruins” since at least 1956. Yet our relationship with these four-pawed predators isn’t always amicable. Conflicts are frequent.

The battle between bears and people dates back millennia, but the first documented cases here occurred in the early years of the twentieth century. Many of this area’s early white settlers found themselves competing with bears for the region’s scarce resources.

Arthur Shelford and his brother, Jack, came across bear sign while looking for land in 1910. A few years later, a large grizzly killed one of their cattle.

“Signs showed that the bear had eaten a little at it,” Shelford wrote in his book We Pioneered. “Next afternoon, I went to see if the bear was still around, and I found the whole carcass of the cow had been moved bodily about fifteen yards. Moreover, it had not been dragged, as the fresh grass and weeds, which were nearly a foot high, had not been laid down between the two spots. The grizzly must have been a huge one and just packed the cow in his mouth.”

The Shelfords didn’t have any more problem bears until 1951, when livestock started disappearing. It wasn’t long before Jack’s son, Cyril, came face to face with the thief.

According to Arthur, Cyril was walking through his sheep pasture when a huge grizzly jumped the fence, grabbed a ram, and ran off with it. Cyril didn’t have a gun at the time, so he had to postpone the bear’s execution.

A few days later, during a visit from Alcan representatives, the bear came back. Every able-bodied man on the property grabbed a gun and commenced firing. The first barrage knocked the bear down but did not kill it. Cyril and his guests watched in horror as the huge bruin got up, shook itself, and tried to escape. Another volley of rifle fire followed. When the bear finally died and Cyril skinned it out, he found nineteen bullets in the carcass.

Wistaria resident Alan Blackwell was no stranger to bears, either. He was just a boy when he had his first close encounter with one.

Alan told writer Pat Turkki in the 1980s that he and his brother, Stanley, were hunting for cows near the family homestead when they ran across a black bear and two cubs. The cubs climbed a nearby tree while the sow swatted at the boys’ dog.

Stanley, who had been behind Alan on the trail, quickly climbed a tree. Unfortunately, it was the same one containing the cubs. “He (Stanley) took one look at the folks who shared his tree, and jumped,” recalled Alan. “When he hit the ground again, his feet just kept right on going.”

Alan followed his brother’s lead and headed for home at a run. Despite being almost five years older than Stanley, it took him a quarter-mile to catch up.

The experience didn’t deter Alan. After serving with the elite First Special Service Force during the Second World War, he returned to Wistaria and became one of the area’s preeminent big game guides.

His chosen occupation frequently placed him in harm’s way. Irate grizzly bears charged him on at least two occasions.

Once, while Alan was guiding in an old-timer’s territory, he saw what he thought was a black bear eating berries. Getting down on one knee, he aimed his rifle at the bear. Before he could pull the trigger, though, the animal stood up, “hollered and screamed,” and ran toward him.

Alan had but a second to react. He shot the bear, which proved to be a grizzly, and it dropped dead about a foot from him.

Then he walked back to his vehicle and tried to light a cigarette to steady his nerves, but his hands were shaking so badly that he scattered his smokes all over the car seat.

One of Alan’s assistant guides had a healthy respect for bears that bordered on arkoudaphobia. The man, whose name we choose to omit, was once guiding two hunters from Madison, Wisconsin, when they came across an enormous grizzly bear in a meadow. One of the hunters wanted to shoot the bear immediately, but the assistant guide demurred.

“No,” he said, “let’s go back to camp and get Alan. He’s a lot better grizzly hunter than I am.”

“Yeah, but if we go back and get Alan, maybe that bear will be gone,” noted one of the hunters.

“Oh, no,” said the assistant guide, “he’ll still be there tomorrow.”

The hunters didn’t believe a word of it. “We’ve got to get that bear now,” they said.

“Well, okay,’ the assistant guide said at length. “If my feet will let me.”

The hunters, with help from the hesitant guide, stalked the grizzly and killed it. They skinned it out, loaded it on a packhorse, and took it back to camp. When they got there, the assistant guide unpacked the bear, threw it on the ground, and stood there shuddering.

“I don’t know why you’re so afraid of a grizzly bear,” Alan said to the man when he heard what had happened. “You have a high-powered rifle and two guys, and they have high-powered rifles. That poor bear never had a chance.”

The assistant guide was not mollified. “I don’t believe you,” he said, “and I don’t waste any running time thinking about it, either.”

Resident Fred Simmonds’ lack of fear almost resulted in misfortune. He once caught a grizzly in a snare by accident, and it nearly cost him his life.

“The grizzly was curled up in a ball when I ran across it,” Simmonds said later. “I yelled twice and that bear didn’t move, so I went up and kicked it.”

When the bear didn’t respond, Simmonds turned and started to walk away—all the while thinking that perhaps kicking a bear to determine its health status was not a bright idea.

His suspicions proved well-founded because the bear was playing possum. As soon as Simmonds turned his back, it got up and attacked. Fortunately, the snare held and the bear couldn’t reach its tormentor.

Simmonds, armed with only a .22 rifle, shot at the bear, but the tiny bullet bounced off the animal’s skull. Then the gun jammed.

Simmonds retreated to his truck, got a .300 Savage rifle, and killed the creature. Its hide hung on his bedroom wall for years—perhaps as a reminder that kicking apex predators is not a best practice.

Judy and Francis Lightening, tree-planting contractors, also had a run-in with a grizzly and lived to tell the tale. In the spring of 1986, the Lightenings towed their 22-foot travel trailer to a planting site and lived there while work was underway.

One day, a young grizzly wandered into camp.

“I had just put coffee water on for the boys in the forestry bunks,” Judy said. “I thought they were the ones making the noise outside. When I looked out of the window, there was a grizzly eating the seat of my trike [All Terrain Vehicle]. For some reason, both black bears and grizzlies just love the foam on the seats.”

The grizzly, which looked to be about two years old, had one foot on the ATV’s handlebars and another on the seat. When Judy hollered at it, the bear just jumped up and down and grunted.

Judy got mad and swore loudly. Francis, who was with her, ran out in his bare feet, waved his arms, and started yelling. The bear, startled, ran about fifty feet, turned, and stood up.

At that point, Judy—still angry over the damage done to her ATV—went out and threw rocks at the furry vandal.

One of the tree planters had a small dog, and it joined the fray. (The dog’s owner, thinking a domestic dispute was in progress, remained in his tent.) The mutt barked at the grizzly, which subsequently retreated to the planting block where two other men were working. Because the planters had the sun in their eyes, it took them a while to figure out the figure moving toward them had four legs and not two. They started running when they realized their error, scattering seedlings everywhere.

The grizzly showed its displeasure by swatting around their jackets for a while. Then it left.

Grizzly bears are an occupational hazard for many people who work in the bush. Yet two Bulkley Valley men almost got more than they bargained for in 2001.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, a huge grizzly bear ravaged ranches in the Hungry Hill area west of Houston. The beast killed more than 30 head of cattle over the years, prompting residents to appeal to BC’s Ministry of Environment for help.

Provincial conservation officers deal with wildlife on a daily basis and know how to catch problem bears. This one, though, was different. The bear was so elusive that people started calling it the “Phantom Grizzly.”

For years, it seemed the “Phantom” would never be caught. Then the efforts of conservation officers paid off.

In October 2001, Conservation Officer Brad Lacey of Houston went to make a routine check of his snares. What he found in one of them was a bear of legendary proportions.

Lacy wisely called for backup. Smithers CO Kevin Nixon arrived a short time later, and the two men—now armed with high-powered rifles—made plans to deal with the bear, which was still alive and in a foul mood.

Little did they know that the bear had weakened the snare cable by chewing it.

The two conservation officers were about 18 metres from the “Phantom” in dense brush when it broke the cable and charged. By the time they shot and killed the grizzly, it was only 7.5 metres away from them.

Nixon told the Interior News that adrenaline was still pumping through him hours later.

The “Phantom Grizzly” measured more than nine feet from nose to tail and weighed 1,012 pounds. The bear was so obese, according to Nixon, that efforts to tranquilize it would have failed because the needles couldn’t have penetrated the fat layer.

The “Phantom Grizzly” now resides behind glass at the Smithers Airport, where it serves as a reminder that man’s position atop the food chain is tenuous at best.

© 2022 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society