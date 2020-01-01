Beautiful day for a ski in Burns Lake

More snow, more grooming. The Omineca Ski Club has been busy. The Boulder, Creekside Glide, Dog Trails, the Cedar and Spud are all groomed. What a day to climb up Spud and enjoy the spectacular view. If you haven’t purchased a membership yet it’s not too late. For more information email info@ominecaskiclub.ca. (Submitted photo)



