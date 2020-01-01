Beautiful day for a ski in Burns Lake

More snow, more grooming. The Omineca Ski Club has been busy. The Boulder, Creekside Glide, Dog Trails, the Cedar and Spud are all groomed. What a day to climb up Spud and enjoy the spectacular view. If you haven’t purchased a membership yet it’s not too late. For more information email info@ominecaskiclub.ca. (Submitted photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Designated drivers who charge for rides in B.C. may be breaking the law

Just Posted

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Burns Lake schools offer free menstrual products

This follows a ministerial order issued in April

Christmas spirit

Old Saint Nic has nothing on Shelby Tom’s (R) Christmas attire. Standing… Continue reading

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

B.C. child actor Jacob Tremblay helps release rehabilitated seal pups

One of the marine mammals was named Ja-cod in the young celebrity’s honour

Most Read